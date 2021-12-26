Critical Comparison: Datasea (DTSS) & Its Competitors

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Datasea to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datasea and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -5.18 Datasea Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.21

Datasea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datasea and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2505 12732 23601 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Datasea’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Summary

Datasea competitors beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

