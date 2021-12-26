Critical Comparison: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.26 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.04 GeoPark $393.69 million 1.69 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -6.94

PHX Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PHX Minerals pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76% GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.65%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than GeoPark.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats GeoPark on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

