CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFB. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,038. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $782.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

