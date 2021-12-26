Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,068 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $105.69. 403,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

