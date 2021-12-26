Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $5.38. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,961,104 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

