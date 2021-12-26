CyberMusic (CYMT) Hits Market Cap of $91,344.87

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. CyberMusic has a market capitalization of $91,344.87 and approximately $1,195.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMusic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.00384118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.63 or 0.01254600 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic (CRYPTO:CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io

