Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $97.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

