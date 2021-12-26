Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178.97 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $150.30 or 0.00299149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $178.97 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,496,217 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

