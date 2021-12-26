Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 177 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.91. 964,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.69. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.