Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 624 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,830,000 after buying an additional 850,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

