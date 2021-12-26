Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 364 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.09. 253,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,355. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.15 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

