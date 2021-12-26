Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $228.27. 330,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,805. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average of $202.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

