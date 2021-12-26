Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,493 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,611. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.