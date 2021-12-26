Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,493 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,611. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.
Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.
In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
