Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.49) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.36) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.47 ($26.37).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.20 ($18.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.29.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

