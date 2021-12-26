Dfyn Network Market Cap Tops $15.54 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 70,223,440 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

