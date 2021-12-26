DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,247,733 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Finally, 6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,099,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.