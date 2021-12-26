Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,619. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.