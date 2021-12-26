DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0443 on Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1.31 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

