Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 2,501 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

