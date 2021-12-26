Doliver Advisors LP Has $244,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 72.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

