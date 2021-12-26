Doliver Advisors LP Invests $478,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 549.6% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

