Doliver Advisors LP Takes $157,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Doliver Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.66%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

