Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 787 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.69. 93,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.