Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. 645,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

