Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.76. 637,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

