Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 500,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.03. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

