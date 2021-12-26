Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 156 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average is $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

