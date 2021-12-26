Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 7,295 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $208.26. 1,001,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

