Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.