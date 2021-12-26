Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.45) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.93).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,372 ($18.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,342.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,369.89. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.66), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($964,162.65). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.81), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,566,195.16).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

