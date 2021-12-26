Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.45) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.93).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,372 ($18.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,342.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,369.89. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.