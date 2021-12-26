Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $611.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,431. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.75.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

