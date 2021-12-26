Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.22. 997,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.40. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

