Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,353 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

