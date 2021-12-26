Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,863 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 65,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $192.01. 7,758,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

