Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,758 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after acquiring an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

