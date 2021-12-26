Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. 484,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.