Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Edison International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Edison International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,450,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 687,520 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.