Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

