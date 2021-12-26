Elliott Opportunity II Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:EOCWU)

Elliott Opportunity II’s (OTCMKTS:EOCWU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Elliott Opportunity II had issued 53,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $530,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

