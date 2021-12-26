Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26,722.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $26,722.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,615,273 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

