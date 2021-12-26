Enbridge Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ENB opened at $38.00 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

