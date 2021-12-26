Energy Web Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $291.94 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $291.94 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.71 or 0.00019273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.76 or 0.08053159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,377.32 or 0.99980358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

