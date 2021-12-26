EOSDT Price Reaches $1.12 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $20.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.42 or 0.07969387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,544.18 or 1.00015934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

