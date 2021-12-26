Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.