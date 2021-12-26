Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 615,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

