Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $6,069.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00380829 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008592 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $626.61 or 0.01254952 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.