Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

