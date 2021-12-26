EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 23.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 23.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $68,920,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 16.78. 233,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 17.95. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

