Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

EXAS stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,735. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

