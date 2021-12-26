Exeedme (XED) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $195,983.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and $195,983.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.80 or 0.08065811 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,844.18 or 1.00113039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.